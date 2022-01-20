Grader Kills 2 Trainee Nurses

Two Nursing trainees at Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region lost their lives last Saturday in a gory accident at Asankragwa.

The two died on the spot when a tricycle in which they were travelling, popularly called “Pragya”, was crashed into by a grader machine.

The names of the two deceased students were given as Priscilla Antwi Williams, a level 300 student and Ellen Kwofie, a level 200 student.

According to sources, the two students left campus to town to braid their hair and also buy food, few hours after reporting to school.

The two boarded the Pragya which is a very common means of transportation in the area and were crushed to death by the grader which tried to overtake the tricycle around the Municipal office of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

About five persons, including the rider, were onboard the tricycle but the two nursing students died on the spot whiles the four others who are seriously injured are currently receiving treatment.

According to a survivor, who gave his name as Kojo Jacky, the grader was speeding down a hill and also had just one headlight before crushing the Pragya.

He said he foresaw danger and jumped out of the tricycle before the accident happened.

The bodies of the two deceased persons were deposited at the Asankragwa Catholic Hospital while the injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

ASP Hajia Abiba Salifu, Asankragwa Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, confirmed the incident to journalists.

She said on Saturday, January 15, around 5:30pm, the police received a distress call that an accident had occurred around the National Health Insurance (NHI) office area in Asankragwa.

ASP Salifu said the information they had at the scene was that the final year student, who had some family members around the NHI office, went home with the second-year student, who happened to be her school daughter.

The MTTD Commander said while the two were returning to school, they boarded a rickshaw, which was rammed into by a grader.

“The two students lost their lives in the process while the rider, who saw the accident from afar escaped but another onboard sustained injuries and was rushed to the Asankragwa Catholic Hospital for treatment,” ASP Salifu added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi