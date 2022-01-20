KiDi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Nominated For NAACP Awards

KiDi

Afrobeat/Highlife artiste, Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, known in the music scene as KiDi, has been nominated in the Outstanding International Song category at the 53rd edition of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Image Awards.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards was announced on Tuesday in a virtual event on NAACP’s Instagram channel, hosted by actress Kyla Pratt, ‘Black-ish’ actor, Marcus Scribner, and singer Tinashe.

This year’s winners will be announced during the two-hour live television special, which will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner, Anthony Anderson, airing on Saturday, Febuary 26, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BET.

The Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, who is credited with a number of hit songs, earned the nomination with his chart-topping song titled ‘Touch It’ released on May 6, 2021.

He will face stiff competition from some of Nigeria’s biggest acts for the award. Also nominated in that category are Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, and Omah Lay.

Currently, KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ song has 37.6 million streams on Spotify. It peaked at #11 for ‘World Digital Sales’ on the global music ranking platform, Billboard whilst its video has over 17 million on YouTube.

Many Ghanaian music fans believe KiDi’s hard work in the industry will earn him the award.

The award scheme is an annual awards ceremony presented by the US-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to celebrate outstanding achievements and performances of people of colour across more than 80 competitive categories from film, television plus streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

“We are thrilled to recognise this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Chairman of the Image Awards committee.

BET’s President/CEO Scott Mills added, “The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence.”

By George Clifford Owusu