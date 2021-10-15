Greater Accra Minister Swears In 26 MMDCEs To Start Work

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has sworn in 26 confirmed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Region.

Assembly members since September in the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Region have been voting to confirm or reject the nominees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The process has been smooth for the nominated MMDCEs with only three out of the total number of 29 yet to be approved by the assembly members.

The three outstanding nolminees, Mordecai Quarshie of Ledzokuku, Mohammed Bashiru Kamara of Ga Central and Latif Amanor, Ningo Prampram could not secure the required number of votes from their respective Assembly Members to be confirmed as Municipal Chief Executives.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, speaking at the swearing in ceremony charged the MMDCEs to execute their mandate guided by the rules, regulations and procedures of the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936).

He further implored them to ensure equitable distribution of developmental projects in all Electoral Areas devoid of Political biases for the total development of the Assembly.

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur outlined plans by his outfit to organize some academic courses for key staff of the assemblies to enhance service delivery at the local level.

According to him, “I want to assure you that, your staff will be trained as soon as possible particularly Regional Coordinating Directors, engineers, and procurement officers on contract management, public financial management, etc.

“The rationale behind this is to help bring on board the best management practices in achieving the objectives of the service. I wish to express my confidence in you and the expertise you are seeking to bring to bear.”

For her part, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources who doubles as the Caretaker Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah tasked the newly confirmed MMDCEs to deal with streetism and sanitation to ensure a safe society.

“One major problem is the street children we see around. They are everywhere, and they are a danger to all of us and society. I hope you find ways and means to deal with that issue properly,” she said.

Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also urged the MMDCEs to use digital platforms in collecting property rates and other services to enhance revenue mobilization.

