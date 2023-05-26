Group Pays For Bawumia Nomination Fee To Contest NPP Primary

In a surprise move, a group called the ‘Bawumia Fun Club’, has paid the GHC50,000 nomination fee on his behalf to run for presidency in the 2024 Ghana’s elections.

The Vice President who is yet to officially declare his intention was nominated by the group.

The founder of the group, Ntim Jakari, explained that Dr Bawumia was the right person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that he had proven leadership qualities and a track record of transforming the nation.

The nomination forms were obtained from the NPP Headquarters, Asylum Down, which had opened nominations on Friday, May 26, for the party’s flagbearership position.

The move is expected to put Dr Bawumia in a strong position to lead the NPP in the next elections and break the 8 to retain power.

“The Bawumia Fun Club decided that we will pay the nomination fee, and go and present it to our father and President-to-be. He is not aware we are doing this. We are taking him by surprise. After payment, we are going to the Jubilee House to present it to him,” Mr Jakari said.

The NPP on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections to pick their nomination forms.

The party in a statement on Thursday indicated that nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10am to 5pm (Monday to Friday)”.

