I’ve Not ReceivedA Cedi From My Song With Shatta Wale – Michy

Michelle Diamond otherwise known as Shatta Michy has revealed that she is yet to benefit financially from her musical endeavours, despite the success of her songs.

She indicated that includes a song she did with Shatta Wale, titled Low Tempo.

Michy was featured on “Low Tempo” in 2017 when she was in love with Shatta. It is not clear what agreement they went into regarding the recording of the song. The song currently has over 5 million views on YouTube alone and is believed to accrue some good money on other streaming platforms.

However, Michy says she is yet to receive any money from her baby’s daddy.

“I have not received a single cedi from any song I’ve made. So far as it is connected with that page [Shatta Wale’s Youtube] I’ve not earned anything,” she disclosed on her show on Movement TV.

She was shocked to know she could make money from her contribution to the song. However she doesn’t want any conflict situation at the moment.

“When it comes to some people I don’t want to pick up fights with them. I need to drink water before we sign off. Don’t put me in trouble,” she added on her show.

Michy and her ex-fiancée, Shatta Wale are currently not on good terms, a situation which has also affected his relationship with his son and the payment of his academic fees.