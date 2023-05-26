Funny Face Ex-Lover Blasts Ghanaians

Vanessa Nicole, the ex-partner of comedian Funny Face, has registered her displeasure with Ghanaians over their insulting feedback about her recent comment that she wants to return to the father of her kids.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa expressed her willingness to give their relationship a second chance.

“If he makes that request, I have no problem with it. We don’t have any animosity towards each other. This doesn’t mean I want us to reconcile. All I desire is for us to be co-parents. It’s not solely my decision, and it’s not the woman who chooses whether a man gets married. If Nana Yaw wants me… well, he didn’t like my piercings, so I took them all out,” she said.

The comments have however got many criticising her that she wanted to take Funny Face back to the mental hospital. But in her response, she said people are just criticizing her without fully understanding the context of her interview.

In a post on her Instagram story, she emphasized the importance of watching the entire interview before forming opinions and taking sides.

“The sensible ones will watch the full interview before commenting. The ignorant ones will say anything because talk is cheap, and besides, social media is a place you can open an account without any mental checkup,” she indicated.

“At this age, I’m only interested in consistency, stability, loyalty, and respect” she added.