GTA Pledges Support For Sekondi – Takoradi Marathon

Akwasi Agyemang, GTA Boss

The Western Region of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to support the organization of the first-ever and major marathon in the region dubbed “Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon”.

The 21-kilometer race which would be conducted through the principal streets of Sekondi-Takoradi would be part of the 2020 Ankos Festival popularly known as “Tadi Bronya”.

It is also to promote youth and sports development in the region as well as tourism. It is an initiative of Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited in partnership with the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC).

Mr. George Ansere, Director, GTA Western Region, expressed the readiness of his outfit to partner the organizers for a successful event.

He lauded the organizers for the initiative and called for deeper collaboration among all stakeholders and organizers of other events during the festival.

“It is good you want to add a marathon to the list of activities for this year’s event and we would be ready to support you in various ways for the success of the event,” he stated.

Mr. William D. Ezah, the project manager, expressed appreciation to the GTA for their support.

He said they would continue to seek the support of the GTA in all spheres of the organization before, during and after the event.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has been fixed for Saturday, December 26, and it is expected to attract over 2,000 athletes.