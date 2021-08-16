GuiltyBeatz Nets Deal with Sony Music UK

Ghana’s award winning music producer, GuiltyBeatz is the latest music personality to sign with Sony Music Publishing UK.

“Hey guys! I’m super excited to announce that I’m officially part of @sonymusicpubuk Family. The next phase of this journey has been unlocked,” he announced on Monday.

The announcement came with images of him signing the deal and the new members of his team from Sony.

Sony Music Publishing is part of Sony’s suite of powerful entertainment brands, reflecting its identity as “A Creative Entertainment Company with a Solid Foundation of Technology.”

Sony Music Publishing celebrates the power of songwriting to connect cultures and bring people together.

Sony lifts up its songwriters by supporting their careers, amplifying opportunities, fostering collaboration, and defending their rights.

Sony Music Publishing (“SMP”) is the world’s No. 1 music publishing company headquartered in New York with a network of 38 offices across the globe.

It’s GuiltyBeatz major deal after working with international star Beyonce.

By Francis Addo