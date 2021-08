Abena Korkor

TV3’s former presenter, Abena Korkor who is also a mental health advocate has disclosed that she contemplated committing suicide due to the kind of stuff people have been saying about her person.

She made this known days after controversial musician A Plus allegedly called her a “mad woman.”

In a video shared on social media, Abena wept and lamented on being labeled as a madwoman.

Below is Abena Korkor’s video