Ms. Mohale (second left) seated alongside other executives of Guinness at the launch

GUINNESS GHANA Brewery Limited (GGBL) has launched a Ghc 2.5 million worth national consumer promo in celebration of Ghana’s 62 independence.

The promotion dubbed: 1759 Celebrates 1957, seeks to celebrate Ghana’s independence in a manner that demonstrate how GGBL is at the heart of celebrating the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of the promotion on Friday in Accra, Marketing Manager of Guinness FES, Lesego Lebogang Mohale indicated that there would be a Ghc 1 million instant cash package under the promo and Ghc 500,000 worth of airtime as well as 620,000 free Guinness bottles.

This is the third year Guinness is celebrating Ghana’s independence, with a tailor made campaign for the Ghanaian consumer.

The campaign is expected to end on June 30, 2019.

Ms. Mohale said “from March 1 to June 30th, look out for the limited edition celebratory bold Guinness FES nationwide, look under the crown, you’ll see a code, text it to 1759 and you could be one of 88,000 weekly winners.”

She added that ” we will also be rewarding one lucky consumer per month with Ghc 5,000.”

The Marketing Manager averred that “by this, we have also designed a special limited edition celebratory label which contains 62 icons and landmarks that truly celebrate what it means to be a Ghanaian.

BY Melvin Tarlue