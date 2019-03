Former President John Mahama has joined the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and supporters of the party at the Madina Central Mosque in Accra for a Muslim thanksgiving service on his election as the presidential candidate of the NDC

In the Saturday, February 23, 2019 election, Mr. Mahama polled 95.24 percent of the total votes cast.

During the service, DGN Online gathered that Mr. Mahama thanked the Muslim chiefs for their prayers and support.

Also, the former President and now flagbearer expressed gratitude to the party’s supporters and well wishers for the hard work and commitment over the last two years.

He admonished them to remain united and build a strong front ahead of the 2020 electioneering campaign.

The former president also invited the party supporters and the general public to Saturday morning’s Thank You walk that will start from the Kawukudi Park through Pig Farm, Accra New Town, Nima, Maamobi to the Elwak Sports Stadium. On Sunday, the party will hold a Christian Thanksgiving Service at the Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu at 8am.

Present at the Friday prayers were the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak, National Vice Chairmen Chief Azorka and Said Sinare, and two of the aspirants in last Saturday’s election, Goosie Tanoh and Nurudeen Iddrisu.

By Melvin Turlue