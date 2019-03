John Mahama in a group photograph with Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the aspirants after the meeting.

SIX FORMER aspirants in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential election have pledged their support for the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, towards the 2020 presidential election.

The six include Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Goosie Tanoh, Sylvester Mensah and Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

They made the pledge on Thursday, February 28 during a meeting held by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, indicated that “all former aspirants pledged full support to President John Mahama’s bid for the Presidency on the party’s ticket.”

It stated that Mahama indicated his desire to maintain open door and engage his colleagues on the construction of formidable electoral platform and campaign strategy for 2020.

It added that it was agreed at the meeting that all aspirants will be fully and collectively involved in all campaign activities leading to the 2020 elections.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri