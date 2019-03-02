I Won’t Comment On NDC’s ‘Kidnapping’ Tape -Peace Council Chair

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante



CHAIRMAN OF the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, has signaled that he will not comment on the contents of the explosive leaked tape linked to the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

According to him, he “has nothing against the NDC and will be focused on the work that has been entrusted in his hands till he finishes his term.”

He said, “I will speak as the Chairman of the National Peace Council, a national institution that has been instituted to foster dialogue in view of peace. ”

The NDC chairman had in the alleged secret recording of him, endorsed insults against Rev. Prof. Asante by his party’s supporters and members.

He said in the tape that has since gone viral, “There are CSOs and religious organisations, especially the Peace Council Chair. For the first time, I will endorse insulting the Peace Council chair,” he said, and added when the group clapped “I like that. We have already started.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri