Guinness World Records Confirms Hilda Baci’s Cooking Record

Hilda Bacci

Guinness World Records (GWR), on Tuesday, announced Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual.

The GWR, however, trimmed down Hilda’s time in her attempt to set a record of 100 hours by deducting almost seven hours from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.

The GWR, in a statement on its website, said Hilda’s cook-a-thon was so popular that traffic from her fans crashed their website for two days.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” they stated.

The 27-year-old Nigerian chef began cooking on Thursday, May 11, and continued through to Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Hilda prepared for the event by creating a 35-item menu “as a guide” for every meal that she would cook, the Punch Nigeria reported.

According to the GWR, Hilda’s record attempt took the world of social media by storm, with millions in Nigeria and beyond following her progress via an Instagram live stream.

“Hilda’s cook-a-thon was so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” the GWR stated.