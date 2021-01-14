Gunmen attack Water Company at Anlo-Afiadenyigba Junction

File photo

“Yra Dziakpe,” a water producing Company belonging to Reverend D.W.K Deynu, the Southern Presbytery Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church in the Volta region have been attacked.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the suspected robbers numbering about eight made away with undisclosed amounts of money and other unspecified valuables running into thousands of cedis.

An eyewitness Kofi Deynu, disclosed to the GNA that the robbers managed to enter the premises of the company, which is attached to the residency of Rev Deynu on Wednesday dawn at about 0200 hours.

He said the robbers fired gunshots upon arrival, which scared residents in the area from moving to the scene.

“They carried guns and some strong metal bars, which they used in breaking the doors,” he alleged.

He explained that further attempts by the unknown men took away a box containing jewelleries amounting to thousands of cedis belonging to his mother.

A resident of the area Agbesi Gakpey, said their lives were in danger since robbery operations had become rampant in the area.

“The police arrived later but the men had left the scene before their presence,” he said.

No injury was, however, recorded.

The Police are yet to comment on the matter.

GNA