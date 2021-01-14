Yvonne Nelson, Others Among Top Most Followed African Celebrities

One of the biggest ways celebrities use to build their brands is getting closer to their fans through the use of Social Media such as

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.​

This gives the star the chance to interact with her fans in a relatively safe environment.

Below is the list of the top 10 most followed African celebrities on social media

AKON (SENEGAL)

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon born April 16, 1973, is a Senegalese-American singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor from New Jersey is the most followed African celebrity on social media.

Akon topped the chat of most followed celebrity on social media with a total of 60.6 Million followers. He has 7.4 Million followers on Instagram, 47 Million on Facebook, and 6.2 million followers on Twitter.

DAVIDO (NIGERIA)​

Second on the chat is Nigerian Super Star Davido, real name David Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido is an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, contemporary artist, and record producer is the number two of the most followed celebrity in Africa.

Davido has total followership of 31.7 million on social media. He has 18.9 million on Instagram, Facebook 4.1 million and Twitter 8.7 million followers.

A.B de Villers (South Africa)

South African cricketer, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers took the third position of celebrities with huge followings in Africa.

Mr. Viller has total followership of 24.2 million, which includes 4 million on Facebook, 12.8 Million on Instagram, and 7.4 million followers on Twitter.

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

Wizkid is one of the biggest R&B acts across Africa with a total of 22.1 followership on social media. On Facebook, Wizkid has 2.3 Million, Instagram 11.7 Million, and Twitter 8.1 Million followers.

TIWA SAVAGE

Tiwatope Savage known professionally as Tiwa Savage is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and songwriter.

Tiwa savage is occupying the Fifth position and the first female celebrity to be shortlisted with a total of 19 million followership on social media. On Facebook, she has 2.2 Million followers, Instagram 12.1, and Twitter 4.7 Million followers.

Akindele-Bello Olufunke

On the sixth position is Nigeria’s finest Comedy actress Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde (popularly known as Funke Akindele /Jenifa).

Funke has a total of 19 Million followers on Social media. She has 4.7 Million followers on Facebook, 12.2 Million on Instagram, and 1.3 Million followers on Twitter.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Eberechi Alade is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, and Actress and signed to the Effyzzie Music group and had a hit with her single Johnny.

Yemi Alade has a total of 15.7 Million followers on social media. She has 12.7 Million followers on Instagram, 2.6 Million on Facebook, and 732k on Twitter.

Lupita Nyong’o

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o placed seventh on the top ten celebrities shortlisted.

The Hollywood actress has a total of 13.9 million social media followers.

She has 8.9 Million on Instagram, 3.2 Million on Twitter, and 1.8 Million followers on Twitter.

Genevieve Nnaji

Actress Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress, producer, and director. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award.

Genevieve has a total of 13.5 Million followers on Social Media. On Facebook, she has a total of 2.8 Million followers, 8 Million on Instagram, and 2.7 Million followers on Twitter.

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson cum producers happen to be the only Ghanaian shortlisted for the top ten most followed celebrities on Social Media.

Yvonne Nelson has starred in several movies, including House of Gold (2013), Any Other Monday, In April, and Swings. She has a total of 12.7 Million followers on social media. On her Facebook page, she has 4.4 Million followers been the third after singer Akon and Funke, Instagram 6.8 Million, and Twitter 1.5 Million followers.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke