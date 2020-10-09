Gunmen Kill NIA Official

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a top official of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Information reaching DGN Online suggest that the gunmen opened fire as they invaded a Peace Council meeting at Saboabi in the Northern region.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

That was when a quasi-peace committee that works under the Peace Council met to resolve a chieftaincy dispute between two Komkomba factions.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, is said to have confirmed the incident.

He is reported to have revealed that the attack is linked to the long standing Sanguli chieftaincy dispute.

