Nana Mourns MPs Death

Ekow Kwansa Hayford

President Akufo-Addo has expressed utter shock at the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansa Hayford in the early hours of today.

The late MP is believed to have been shot by six highway armed robbers on his way home from campaign activities in his constituency in the Central region.

In a statement, the President said “I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning.”

“It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana”, he said.

He recalled his last encounter with the late MP on 30th June, this year, when he (the President) commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his (Kwansa’s) constituency, saying “by all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents.”

President Akufo-Addo has since charged the police to do whatever it takes to bring the perprators of this dastardly act to book.

“I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible”, was how he put it.

The President has since expressed deepest condolences to family of the deceased MP, his constituents in Mfantseman, the New Patriotic Party on whose ticket he represented in Parliament as Member and Parliament as an institution, saying “may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent