Guru Cautions Kuami Eugene, Others

Ghanaian rapper, songwriter and producer, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known in the showbiz scene as Guru, has advised Kuami Eugene to desist from beefing colleague entertainers in the industry and focus on activities that will promote his music and brand.

According to Guru, in an interview on Accra-based radio station Star FM programme ‘Star Chat’ hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah, beefing an artiste in the industry serves as destruction and would not give him any monetary gain.

“This is the time for Kuami Eugene to make good money as Ghana’s reigning artiste, it’s regrettable to see young artistes failing to use their talent to make money but rather destroying their career with unnecessary beefing,” Guru pointed out.

Guru added, “It is hard to say, I will lie about certain things and this is what I want him to do, forget about any beefing, focus on cashing in, get your money and invest in your craft as well. You don’t need hype; you don’t need trend.”

“Now you are the artiste of the moment. Take it and make good use of it. It is like you are on top for four years or ten years, by all means, someone will emerge. So if you are not focused on cashing in and having this beef issues with some of us and throwing shades at some of us, you’re wasting your time,” he explained.

It will be recalled that Guru in the month of February attacked Kuami Eugene and Richie Mensah following Kuami Eugene’s refusal to feature in a song of his.

His continuous rant about Kuami Eugene led to the release of ‘Who Born Dog’, a diss song that was dedicated to Kuami Eugene. In the song, Guru asserted that Kuami Eugene won’t be in the music scene forever and lashed out bitterly, calling the Rockstar’s mother a prostitute.

However, Guru during his interview on Star Chat, he declared that beef destroys talent and therefore artistes should desist from it.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke