Nkoranza Votes In Delayed Assembly Election

File photo

Voters in Nkoranza North and South districts who have been without assembly members since the last district level election, on Friday went to the polls and elected assembly and unit committee members.

The electorate as early as 7am lined up in all 242 polling stations in both districts to cast their votes, which went on smoothly as monitored by DAILY GUIDE.

At Adinkrakye Cluster of Schools Polling Station in Nkoranza South, Electoral Officer, Dina Amponsah said there were a total number of 288 voters on the register but as at 10:20am only 12 voters had cast their votes.

The situation was not different at Adinkrakye LA JHS Upper Kissiman 1 where the Presiding Officer, Kingsley Gyan said 105 out of 623 voters cast their votes as at 10:40.

Bono East Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC), Gabriel Dei said both Nkoranza North and South missed the district level election in 2015 for assembly members, and since then their time-table for electing assembly and unit committee members have changed.

He explained that in Nkoranza South Municipal, there were 29 electoral areas and 26 in the North, and voting was done without problems.

Mr. Adei admitted that turnout was low and could not be compared to the huge numbers that participated in the general election last year.

He said the EC ensured that voters observed COVID-19 protocols and all materials needed for the protocols to be enforced were brought.

One of the leaders of the Nkoranzaman Youth Association, who invoked curses on the EC and prevented the election body from conducting the district level election in 2015 due to the fact that their monies had been locked up with insolvent savings and loans companies in the area, said they are participating in the election because they want development.

He said they are still not happy because their monies are still locked up with some microfinance operators like Justa Motors, God is Love and others, and therefore pleaded with government to ensure everybody gets his or her money back.

From Daniel Yao Dayee, Nkoranza