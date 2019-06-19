GUTA, Bawumia Meet …Over Foreign Traders

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA)

TOP OFFICIALS of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in the Ashanti Region are billed to meet Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia soon.

The crunch meeting has been necessitated by the taking over of retail businesses in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, by foreigners, notably Nigerians.

Nana Oppong, the National Vice Chairman of Garages Association, mooted the idea for GUTA chieftains to meet the Vice-President very soon.

This meeting would also help stop the seeming taking over of the local business in Kumasi by scores of foreigners.

Nana Oppong, who was speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, also stated that the meeting would help bring lasting peace between GUTA and the foreign traders in Kumasi.

“I will personally arrange for GUTA top officials to meet with the Vice-President, Dr. Bawumia, to help ensure total peace between GUTA and the foreigners. It is not appropriate for foreigners to take over the retail businesses in the country but we must follow the law and that is why I am proposing a meeting between GUTA and Dr. Bawumia,” he said.

Speaking on the same network, the Ashanti Regional PRO of GUTA, Albert Kyei Mensah, accepted Nana Oppong’s suggestion for GUTA to meet the Vice-President.

Nana Oppong, in the meantime, admonished GUTA to petition Dr. Bawumia and state their challenges. He said he would do the rest by arranging for the important meeting.

He sternly cautioned Ghanaian traders to desist from taking the law into their hands by physically attacking foreign traders; he reiterated that the law must be followed at all times.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi