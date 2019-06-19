More Voters Register In EC Exercise

Some of the Registration officers taking the eligible voters through the exercise

The ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) which commenced on Monday witnessed a high turnout in some parts of the country.

In the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and Effia-Kwesimintsim many residents queued to get registered.

However, due to some technical challenges including Internet problems, few of the eligible voters had been issued their voter identification cards as of 10am when DAILY GUIDE visited the centre.

At about 10am, it was revealed that 37 persons from STMA had registered, while 38 of those from Effia-Kwesimintsim had also registered.

At Sunyani in the Bono Region, there were more people at the registration centers but technological challenges slowed down the process.

As at 1:30 pm when DAILY GUIDE reached the Sunyani Municipal office of the EC, because of network problem not a single voter ID card had been printed for those who had gone through the registration process.

A registration officer, Ofosu Ankamah said there were 4 registration centres opened at the municipal electoral office for the exercise.

‘Due to our inability to print the voters ID card, we are unable to tell you how many people have registered so far,’ the EC official said.

Explaining the process, Mr. Ankamah said there were 5 forms at the centres which include voter registration questioner form, voter registration undertaken form, voter registration identification form, form 1A and form 1C used to print one’s ID card.

He said political party representatives were there monitoring the process but as at yesterday only the NDC and NPP turned up for monitoring.

The EC is registering Ghanaians who have turned 18 since the last registration as well as those who, for one reason or another, have never registered.

It forms part of the commission’s preparations towards the conduct of the 2019 district level election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs).

The exercise which was originally scheduled for June 7 had to be postponed following an injunction filed by one Umar Ayuba.

He was challenging the decision by the election management body to hold the registration in its district offices and some selected electoral areas.

But the Supreme Court, in its ruling dismissed the application.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi & Daniel Yao Dayee, Sunyanip