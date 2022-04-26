GUTA Seeks Chief Imam’s Blessings

Some executives of GUTA in a pose with the Chief Imam (middle)

THE GHANA Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has paid a courtesy call on the national Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu seeking his blessings ahead of the closing of this year’s Ramadan and subsequent Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

A delegation from GUTA, led by its first and second vice presidents, Clement Boateng and Charles Gyan respectively, visited the Fadama residence of the Islamic Cleric where they also made donations of several relief items to his office to support the Muslim community in their 30-day Ramadan period of fasting and prayers.

Addressing the Chief Imam and his council of elders, First Vice President of GUTA, Clement Boateng showered praises on the Chief Imam “for his ability to bring Christians and Muslims together” and congratulated him for his “exemplary leadership” in bringing peace.

Stressing the importance of peace in the overall stability of the country, Mr. Boateng said, “As traders and business people, we can only go about our respective trades only when there is peace. So we have come here to seek his blessings and his wisdom.”

He continued, “We hope that this visit will mark the beginning of a cordial relationship between the office of the Chief Imam and GUTA, and we hope that he continues to remember us in his prayers so that our businesses would thrive.”

On his part, the national Chief Imam expressed his gratitude to the traders and prayed fervently for them.

“Thank you and may Allah continue to guide and bless you. This is the month [of Ramadam] in which Allah accepts all prayers. May the Almighty Allah give you health and bless every endeavour of yours”, he prayed for them.

Some of the items donated included cartons of cooking oil, bags of rice, cartons of tins of milk, tins of tomatoes and cartons of water and soft drinks.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio