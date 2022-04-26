15-Year ‘Inventor’ Hopes To Be Next Kantanka

Ibrahim Mohammed, the young inventor.

Technology, they say, is the application of scientific knowledge for practical and life-changing purposes.

This concept has been embraced by almost every country and Ghana is not an exception.

Ghana’s slow but progressive advancement into the technological world has not gone unnoticed with young Ghanaians coming out with impressive innovations.

One of these young innovators is Ibrahim Mohammed, a 15-year-old boy who has developed a penchant for repairing faulty electrical appliances while developing new ones.

Young Mohammed, a resident of Amasaman, a suburb in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, started his journey of fixing electrical appliances from Suhum, a community in the Eastern Region of Ghana where he hails from.

According to him, whenever he saw any damaged electrical appliances he would pick them up and repair them, citing his mother as his primary source of motivation.

His mother, he recounted, would always urge him to never stop or give up doing it because that was his future.

Mohammed has since then not looked back on fixing spoilt bulbs and other electrical appliances.

Mohammed first realized his innovative calling when he repaired a spoilt radio owned by a woman in his area.

He had taken the device from her and sent it home to work on. He did repair it and ensured it was working effectively but upon returning the device to the owner, the lady declined to take it back and asked young Mohammed to keep it as a gift.

From that day, Mohammed narrates, he has been working on his craft with support from family.

Mohammed boasts that he can fix not only faulty bulbs but can also bring ‘dead bulbs’ back to life.

His craft goes beyond fixing damaged electrical devices.

Mohammed claims he once used rejected building materials to ‘manufacture’ a helicopter and that he used an electric motor and other metal objects in operating it.

The only limitation is that his helicopter cannot fly but can move a few meters forward.

In an interview with MultiCdb, a YouTube vlog (https://youtu.be/TYGOP4oGw8A), Mohammed expressed the desire to work with the founder of a leading automobile company in Ghana, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka to grow and fine-tune his craft.

He has appealed for support from benevolent individuals, agencies, and corporate Ghana to help him nurture his talent.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio