UG, SGCC Sign Skills Development Deal

Joaquin Roura Lama and Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo exchanging the agreement

The University of Ghana (UG) and the Spain-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) have entered into an agreement to develop the skills of students through internships.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), spearheaded by the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, gives students studying Spanish the opportunity to intern or work part-time with the chamber’s member companies in order to gain practical work experience required for the job market.

Ambassador of Spain to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez, said the signing of the MOU is in line with the priorities of the Spanish Embassy which is to enhance political dialogue, common security, shared prosperity through commercial and economic exchanges and cultural diplomacy.

He said the internship programme is a testimony of Spain’s partnership with the UG for many years, adding that the embassy hopes to enforce it through scholarships, research and academic cooperation in other fields.

Joaquin Roura Lama, President of the Spain-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber since its establishment three years ago represents about 45 member companies in the country.

He said the Chamber is open to support any initiative that can strengthen the ties of the two countries from the industry and commercial level.

“It is for this reason that we have established this internship programme in order to motivate the students to look beyond the professional chances that the study of a language can give. There are several opportunities in different sectors where the knowledge of the Spanish language and culture can be a determining factor in securing a job,” he said.

Mr. Lama said now more than ever, more Spanish companies have shown interest in establishing commercial relations as well as opening branches in the country.

“These companies will need qualified employees in different areas, and knowledge of Spanish will be highly valued,” he said, stressing, “We already have about ten companies in different sectors interested in working with you and we are hoping to have more on board the programme as it grows in time.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the university is excited about the collaboration as it gives students the opportunity for hands-on industrial experience, cross-cultural exposure and job openings.

“We are happy to have you onboard in our quest to produce well-equipped graduates for the 21st-century work environment,” she said.

