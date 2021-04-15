GWCL To Cut Water Supply to Tema, Ashaiman

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is scheduled to temporarily cut the water supply at Tema and Ashaiman.

The exercise is expected to take place on April 20, to allow for routine maintenance works on 42 transmission pipelines from the Kpong treatment plant.

A press statement signed by GWCL Acting Regional Manager, Ing. Mac-Doe Hanyabui, said the affected areas include Tema Communities 1 to 12, Tema new Town, Tema industrial area, Kpone Golf, Bediako, Parts of VRA, Saki, Community 25, Tema General Hospital.

“Other affected areas include the Ashiaman timber market, Tulaku, Bethlehem, Jerico, Lebanon, Sebrepor, Kakasunanka, Michel Camp, Borteyman, Santo, Ashiaman Sun City and Ashaiman Township”.

The GWCL, therefore, urged customers in the affected areas to store enough water before the interruption.

The GWCL said, “Supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance works are completed “.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke