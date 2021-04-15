Congo Brazzaville President-elect to be inaugurated tomorrow

There are fears that scheduled inauguration of Congo Brazzaville President-elect, Denis Sassou N’Guesso, could be marred by security and traffic disruptions.

The inauguration is set for Friday, April 16, 2021 in the national capital.

But local media reports say there could be disruption.

The US Embassy in Congo Brazzaville is reported to have warned US citizens about possible disruptions.

Accordingly, the Embassy has issued a statement, advising all US government personnel to avoid major routes through the city, including in the vicinity of the embassy, the city center, and the Maya Maya International Airport (BZV), due to the possibility of transport disruptions.

The ceremony will be held at the Palais des Congres.

Mr N’Guesso has been in power for 36 years.

He was re-elected in the presidential elections held in March 2021.

His main contender, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, died from Coronavirus, a day after the elections.

By Melvin Tarlue