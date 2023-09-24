GWCL To Shut Down Kpong Plant Sunday For Maintenance Works

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is announcing to its valued customers being served by the Kpong Treatment Plant, that there will be an interruption in water supply from Sunday 24th September to Thursday 28th September, 2023 to enable engineers of GWCL to work on the transmission pipeline.

Areas to be affected by this exercise include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso, Dawhenya, Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema Township, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo and surrounding areas.

This forms part of efforts to rehabilitate the main transmission pipeline from the Kpong Treatment Plant to the eastern part of Accra.

In April 2021, the GWCL announced to the public, that the main 42-inch transmission pipeline was weak and as a result gave way frequently due to the high volumes and pressure in the pipeline thereby making the company lose a lot of water and revenue.

According to management, the rehabilitation works involved in changing the pipeline which is capital intensive, hence management resolved to change the weak portions of the line to reduce cost and to maintain the integrity of the transmission pipeline.

“This repair work will also reduce the inconvenience of frequent interruption of supply to customers and ensure a long-term reliability of water supply,” a statement released by management stated.

Management is therefore entreating customers in the above-stated areas to store enough water during the period in which the works will be carried out.

Management also assures customers that the water supply will resume as soon as the works are completed.

By Vincent Kubi