Gyan Quits Football… GFA Pledges Support

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s record-top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has officially quit the beautiful game of football after an illustrious career for club and country.

Doubtlessly, he remains an iconic figure in African football and beyond after two decades, the first to have scored in nine consecutive international tournaments.

He announced his retirement amid sobs at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday evening.

Indeed, his declaration generated intense applause from the gathering most of whom had witnessed his football journey from the days of Liberty Professionals through Europe (Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland), the United Arab Emirates, China to India.

His contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana cannot be quantified in monetary terms.

That has stirred Kurt Okraku, President of Ghana Football Association (GFA) to extend his congratulations to the striker, and pledged his outfit’s unflinching support for the player at the second phase of his career.

Gyan, 35, leaves behind a remarkable legacy and a string of achievements.

And in his emotional speech, he said, “I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears… it is time… that voice has been clear in my ears.

“And I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hand the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football.”

Gyan, who last played actively three years ago, succeeded in netting an impressive 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana.

The former Black Stars captain represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cup tournaments and was instrumental in their historic run to the quarter-finals in the 2010 edition held in South Africa.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum