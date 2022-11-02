Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Denies $25m Accra Painting Claim

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, a daughter of President Akufo-Addo has firmly refuted reports that she was given $25 million to beautify parts of Accra.

She described the allegation as a fabrication and untrue.

This follows allegations on Social Media claiming that Gyankroma Akufo-Addo received $25m to paint part of Accra.

However, a statement released in response to the allegation said that the projects were privately conceived and funded, contrary to claims on Social Media.

Read the full statement by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo below

CREATIVE ARTS AGENCY

In August 2018, Art for All was conceived. Its purpose was to beautify our capital city of Accra, to give a platform to our Ghanaian artists, to build art appreciation for its audience, and to serve as beautiful backdrops for videos, or photoshoots and be a tourist attraction.

Each site had a six-week workshop process to identify themes, locations, and artists. Each site was paid for with funds largely from the private sector, sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency. No contract to paint a succession of bridges or underpasses has either been conceived, has ever been offered, or has ever been accepted. Indeed, any tender or contract awarded for such a project would have been made public.

For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.

Site 1, Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector.

Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

Site 3, was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, understanding its social community importance.

The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understands the importance of pushing visibility of Ghanaian artists. The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative.

It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.

All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo CEO, Creative Arts Agency

By Vincent Kubi