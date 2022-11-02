Police Question Shatta Wale Over Fennec Okyere Death

Shatta Wale

Police have mentioned that they are interrogating Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shatta Wale regarding his comment on the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere.

According to tte Police, Shatta Wale is cooperating with them on the matter.

“The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families.

“This new development from Shata Wale is therefore going to complement our ongoing investigation.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the families who have been working with the Cold Case Unit since its establishment for their cooperation and understanding.

“We wish to assure the public that the Police will continue to work relentlessly on these cases in order to bring closure to the affected families,” the Police said in a statement on Wednesday November 2.

Read statement below

By Vincent Kubi