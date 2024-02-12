Hammer Endorses Bawumia’s Creative Arts Vision

Hammer

Renowned sound engineer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, endorsing his vision to digitise the country’s music industry.

Hammer believes that such digitisation efforts will not only benefit artistes but also elevate Ghanaian music on the global stage.

In an interview on Peace FM, Hammer lauded Dr. Bawumia’s initiative to modernise the music industry, emphasising its long-overdue nature and potential to revolutionise the Ghanaian music scene.

Drawing from his extensive experience in the industry, Hammer highlighted the challenges faced by musicians and producers in Ghana and expressed optimism that digitisation would open up new opportunities for artistes to reach wider audiences.

One of the key aspects of Dr. Bawumia’s vision that Hammer praised is the enhancement of local streaming platforms. Hammer pointed out that many Ghanaian users lack access to international streaming services due to payment barriers, hindering their ability to support local artistes.

He believes that by introducing local streaming platforms that accept mobile money payments, more people will be able to access Ghanaian music, leading to increased exposure and recognition for local talent.

Additionally, Hammer commended Dr. Bawumia’s proposal to provide tax incentives for the local music industry. He emphasised that high taxes have made it challenging for musicians to earn a living from their craft, and the proposed incentives would offer much-needed financial stability to artists.

Hammer believes that this financial security will result in higher-quality music production and contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Dr. Bawumia, in outlining his vision for Ghana’s development, underscored the importance of the music industry in promoting the country’s cultural heritage and unity. He acknowledged the sector’s challenges and reiterated his commitment to addressing them through digitisation initiatives and tax incentives.

With Hammer’s endorsement and Dr. Bawumia’s proactive stance, Ghana’s music industry is poised for significant transformation and growth, promising a brighter future for artistes and enthusiasts alike.