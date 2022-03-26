Happy Fm’s Doctor Cann Dead

Happy Fm’s popular presenter and entertainment show host, Doctor Cann has passed on.

He died Friday after an undisclosed ailment.

Management of Global Media Alliance owners of Happy Fm confirmed his unfortunate demise in a statement Friday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that Management of Global Media Alliance Group announces that we have lost one of the members of the GMABC family, Francis Cann, popularly known in the Showbiz Industry as Doctor Cann, who passed away on Friday 25th March, after a short illness,” the management confirmed.

Until his death, Doctor Cann was the Host of Ayekoo After Drive and Showbiz Xtra on Happy FM.

Several of his friends and colleagues from the entertainment fraternity, have since been pouring out their condolence messages on social media.

Cann was born Francis Ebo Cann to Francis Sylvester Cann and Gloria Ofosua.

He hails from Saltpond in the Central region and was married to Dorcas Cann.

He left behind his wife and two sons namely Nigel and Nino Cann.

Before working with HappyFM, the late Dr Cann worked with Sunrise FM in Koforidua, GBC radio in Accra and Radio Winbay in Winneba.

.