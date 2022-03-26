GHS Records ‘Thunderstorm Asthma’ In Ashanti

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded cases of thunderstorm asthma in some districts of the Ashanti region.

Approximately, 300 cases and two deaths have been recorded in 18 districts.

According to the GHS in a statement signed by Dr. Micheal Rockson Adjei, Deputy Director Public Health, the sporadic cases were recorded from March 10, 2022, rising suddenly to 60 cases on March 17 and to a peak of 166 cases on March 18.

“The case count dropped sharply to 21 on March 19 and four as of

March 21 2022. Majority (63%) of the cases were females and more than 80% had a past medical history of asthma or chronic obstructive airway disease or cardiac disease,” the GHS said.

Approximately two-thirds of the patients were between ages 20 and 49 years with most of the cases being discharged within 24 hours.

According to the GHS on March 18, 2022, several districts notified the regional health directorate of the sudden increase in Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases at health facilities.

It said the patients presented with cough with difficulty in breathing and improved on administration of nebulized bronchodilators and conventional treatment for acute asthma.

*Investigation & Results*

The GHS said a team was immediately constituted to conduct a field investigation and take samples for laboratory

testing.

“Samples taken for laboratory investigations at KCCR have tested negative for COVID-19 and Influenza and none of the patents had travelled outside the country at least two Weeks prior to onset of symptoms and could not recall any other exposures.

No cases were found on community case search and the source of the event could not be identified however, most of the communities visited experienced thunderstorms with or without showers 24 hours to the event,” it said.

It added, “the clinical characteristies, field and labaratory investigations findings support Epidemie

Thunderstorm Asthma.”

It indicated that the Regional Health Directorate will continue to monitor the event, DHAs and health facilities intensify public sensitization on COVID-19 vaccination and adherence to safety protocols.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri