Happy Man Is Emerging Brand Of The Year

Dr. Borketey wi th the trophy flanked by staff of Charger Limited

Charger Limited, the producers of Ghana’s finest herbal bitters (Happy Man Bitters) and Onaapo Atadwe Ginger, the mother company of Charger transport and istoreGH1, has emerged as the Emerging Brands of the Year in this year’s Ghana Business Awards (GBA) ceremony held last week in Accra.

Happy Man Bitters has been a brand highly noticed in the business sector for its efforts in providing services with a superior quality.

The Emerging Brands of the Year Award permits a brand in some particularly identified industry categories which is performing well and giving close competition to brands within its category, aggressively entering into the market in a short span of time and developing its brand recognition and visible consumer acceptance.

There is no doubt that Charger Limited has been a vibrant brand ever since its establishment and has within a short span established a strong reputation with all the services it provides.

Charger Limited has played a defining role in moving the business industry forward and has demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence, the execution of corporate social responsibilities, innovation and others.

These are no doubt some of the qualities that lead to the recognition of Charger Limited by the GBA committee for three-award categories. Undoubtedly, Charger Limited has shown signs of being a possible leading brand in the Ghanaian business space in a few years to come with visionary leadership, and intuitive thinking from its founder and CEO, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey. His foresight keeps breaking new ground in business.

And in a post event interview, the Charger Limited CEO said the recognition would urge him and his staff on to break more frontiers.

A Business Desk Report