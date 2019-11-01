President Akufo-Addo Meets Yango Executives

President Akufo-Addo (second left) with executives of Yango in Sochi

MUSHEG SAHAKIAN, Global Expansion Director for Yango, a service by Yandex, one of the biggest IT companies in the world, and other top managers of the company, met His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, during the just-ended first Russia-Africa Summit and Forum which was held in Sochi, Russia, from October 23-24.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged Yandex and Yango to develop their presence in Ghana, including the launch of educational programmes that company have already successfully introduced in Russia and CIS countries.

“By joining the existing ride-hailing market in Accra, Yango provided its locals with the new choice. Competition is always for good, because it motivates all market players to improve, and everyone wins in the end. While users get cheaper rides and better service, drivers can earn better money, while the country gets the latest high-level technologies,” Mr. Sahakian noted.