Hawa Koomson Commissions Clinic At Makango

Hawa Koomson with Salifu Adam Braimah commissioning the clinic at Makango

The Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency who doubles as the Special Development Initiatives Minister, Hawa Koomson , has commissioned an ultramodern clinic at Makango in the Savannah region.

The clinic is a ten bed capability with auxillary facilities.

The minister also commissioned a CHPS Compound at Massaka.

She later inspected some ongoing projects in the Salaga South and North constituencies.

At the commissioning of market stores at Bunjai , the minister told residents that the one million per constituency has benefitted and developed the two constituencies in the East Gonja municipality.

According to her, the one million per constituency has been used to build schools , health facilities, markets , water and other developmental projects in the constituency.

“ if anybody tells you that the one million per constituency is a scam tell them that is a lie because you have seen what the money has been used for because you have seen dams , markets , toilets, water, schools , health facilities and more.”

She said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has done a lot and will continue to develop the constituencies and appealed to the people of the Salaga South and North constituencies to give the party another four years to continue being them massive development.

The Savanna Regional Health Director, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio said the health facilities will help community members to cut short the distances they would have to travel to Salaga to seek health care.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah assured the people of the Salaga South and North Constituencies that more massive developmental projects will come to the constituencies should they vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and his parliamentary candidates to do more for them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Makango