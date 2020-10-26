NDC Goons Invade Police Station Over Arrest

Some of the NDC goons at the police station

SCORES OF National Democratic Congress (NDC) goons invaded the Central Police Station in Kumasi on Saturday evening and Sunday morning to demand the release of their arrested members.

About 11 NDC members in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region were, reportedly, arrested by a number of armed policemen at Aboabo, a suburb of the Asawase Constituency on Saturday around 10:00pm.

The reason for their arrest was not immediately known but reports said there was tension during the arrests.

Police Station Invasion

Few minutes after their arrest, some angry-looking NDC members in Kumasi also stormed the police station to protest against the arrest of their members.

Chanting war songs and issuing series of threats, some of the angry members managed to get into the Charge Office at the police station, demanding that the caged members be set free without delay.

The NDC members argued that their colleagues had done nothing wrong so the police’s decision to apprehend them amounted to political witch-hunting.

After sometime, the aggrieved looking NDC members left the station, and so their arrested colleagues spent the night behind bars. The angry members, however, returned to the station on Sunday morning.

Mugis Mahbi, the NDC Asawase Constituency Secretary, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, said the 11 NDC members had done nothing wrong so to him it was a political arrest.

According to him, the NDC members were in the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, at the Aboabo Post Office area around 10:00pm on Saturday when the police swooped on them.

Mugis said the armed policemen also fired series of warning shots to scare away the people before they bundled the NDC members in a waiting vehicle and sped away.

“The armed policemen fired more than 20 warning shots to scare the people in the neighbourhood before they eventually hauled our members away,” Mugis, who sounded very angry, disclosed.

According to him, the police could not indicate what the NDC members had done wrong before they arrested them, saying that “this shows that it is a clear case of political arrest in connection with the elections.”

Mugis, who was at the police station on Sunday morning in search of bail for the 11 arrested members, said the NDC in the Asawase Constituency would use every legal means to set free their members.

He said the NDC was not ready to take the law into their hands and create confusion and disorder. However, he stated emphatically that the NDC would also not allow their political opponents to intimidate them.

At the time of filing the report on Sunday afternoon, the police were taking the statements of the 11 arrested members.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi