NPP Women To Add One Million Votes

Kate Gyamfua

The National Women’s Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised that it will work hard and canvass for more votes so that the party can convincingly win the December elections—one touch.

They said they wanted to extend its votes’ difference from a million in 2016 to two million.

The national women organizer of the party, Kate Gyamfua, who made this known in Accra on Thursday, said the women’s wing had therefore rolled out different campaign strategies meant to ensure that the party achieved that feat.

She said that most of the policies implemented by the NPP government were women-centred and therefore urged all NPP ladies to lead the crusade to ensure that the party increased its votes massively in the December elections.

“Men have also benefitted from this government but women have been the ultimate beneficiaries. This is because when there is no food at home or we see other people’s children going to school while ours are at home, we the women feel the emptiness and pain the more, so Akufo-Addo’s free SHS, the NABCO and the students’ allowance that is supporting our children with their feeding in schools have come to relieve us as women,” she said.

The NPP National Women Organizer made these remarks after receiving party branded t-shirts, wrist bands, party scarfs and an amount of GH¢15,000 from the party’s Diaspora Women’s wing at the party’s headquarters

She asked all the Diaspora NPP women currently in Ghana to also support the party’s campaign, especially in areas where the party’s parliamentary candidates were women, to ensure that the NPP presented the highest number of female MPs in the next Parliament.

“We know what you have been doing for us but due to the times that we find ourselves, we were not expecting much from you. We are very overwhelmed with this donation, and I promise that the women’s wing will use these items to achieve the intended purpose,” she said.

The NPP China Women Organizer, Victoria Nyarko Owusu Achiaw, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, assured the women’s wing of their readiness to support the party and work hard for the party’s victory in December 2020.

