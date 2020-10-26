NPP Poised For Karaga Seat – Awuku

Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, says the effort made by the government to develop every part of the country has enhanced the chances of the NPP to snatch the Karaga and other seats in the Northern Region from the opposition NDC on December 7.

He said currently Karaga alone had benefited from 78 boreholes spread within the constituency since the NPP assumed office and there were many basic development projects getting to the people.

Speaking at the launch of the well-attended NPP campaign in the constituency, Mr. Awuku urged the people to vote massively for Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta as their next MP and President Akufo-Addo for sustained development and transformation of the area.

He said apart from the improvement of the potable water situation, 52 communities in the area had been connected to the national grid and the people were also benefitting from government interventions like the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Free Senior High School.

“We have ongoing developmental projects in this constituency and we humbly ask for four more years for President Akufo-Addo and also to vote for Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta as the NPP MP for the People of Karaga.”

Dr. Anta, who is the Deputy Minister of Energy, assured that he would work harder to win the seat for the NPP.

Mr. Awuku was at the campaign launch with Hajia Saudatu, Deputy National Women’s Organizer; Northern Regional Chairman, B. Samba; and his regional executives, Hassan Tampuli – CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Dominic Eduah – CEO of the GNPC Foundation, Salam Mustapha from the Office of the Vice-President and Alhaji Habib Iddrisu – the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tolon and many others.

From Eric Kombat