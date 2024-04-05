Heal KATH Project Gets GH¢150k

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (right) presenting a cheque to Prof. Okyere Addai-Mensah

THE LEADERSHIP of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project has received GH¢150,000 during a colourful ceremony in Kumasi.

Donated by the Suame Member of Parliament (MP), Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and his wife, the colossal amount is to support in the rehabilitation of the Old Gee Blocks at KATH.

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project is the brainchild of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and is to help save the dilapidated Old Gee Blocks at KATH from destruction.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, making the presentation, lauded the Asante King for his vision and commitment to help make KATH a hospital of international standards.

According to him, his noble contribution was to support the Asantehene to realize his great ambition of saving the Old Gee Blocks, which are in bad state.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said the donation would not be a nine-day wonder, stressing that he would support the hospital again when the need arises in the near future.

KATH CEO, Prof. Okyere Addai-Mensah, who received the donation, lauded the MP, and noted that more people should contribute to the Heal Komfo Anokye Project.

According to him, the condition of the Old Gee Blocks was nothing good to write home about so the Asantehene decided to intervene to save the blocks.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi