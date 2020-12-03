Heart Patient Thanks First Lady for Support

A patient who successfully underwent a complicated heart surgery at the Cardiothoracic Center of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has met with the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to express her gratitude for her support.

Madam Gifty Addai who was suffering from Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) was funded by the Rebecca Foundation to undergo the surgery after her plight came to the attention of the First Lady.

CHF is a chronic progressive condition that affects the ability of the heart to pump blood, thus making it inefficient.

At least, Gh¢40,000 is needed for patients suffering from the condition to undergo surgery to rectify the anomaly.

Recounting her journey to recovery, 32-year-old Madam Addai said she was referred to the National Cardiothoracic Center for major surgery to correct the defect, but the amount involved was too huge for her to raise.

She said she turned to God for salvation and two weeks later received a call from the hospital informing her that the Rebecca Foundation was ready to cater for the total cost of her surgery.

“A month later, I received another call informing me to come to make an appointment as Mrs Akufo-Addo has sent the money for the full cost of my surgery and this is how I got my surgery done,” she said.

Madam Addai thanked the First Lady for her generosity and said she was eternally grateful that God worked through her to save her life and to be able to cater for her son.

On her part, Mrs Akufo-Addo said she was very pleased to see Madam Addai back on her feet and looking very healthy.

She said since its establishment, the Rebecca Foundation has been working hard to complement the government’s work in various spheres of society with special emphasis on women and children.

Mrs Akufo-Addo wished Madam Addai well and assured her of her office’s continuous support for the needy in her quest to empower women and children.

The First lady also used the occasion to remind Ghanaians to observe all Covid-19 safety protocols including mask-wearing on December 7, when they go out in their numbers to vote for the NPP on the ballot paper to give President Akufo-Addo four more years.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri