Hearts New Boy Eager For Action

Danjuma Ademola Kuti

Accra Hearts of Oak new signee Danjuma Ademola Kuti wants football to return as soon as practicable.

Football activities on the continent are temporarily on break due to the coronavirus pandemic, with uncertainty confronting its tentative return in September.

But the 22-year-old Nigerian import, currently ‘locked down’ in his native land due to the border closure, has expressed strong desire to feature for the Accra-based side when the competition begins.

Last May, the frontman signed a two-year deal with Hearts of Oak with his sole aim of helping the Phobians break their perennial trophy famine.

“I want football to return in Ghana and I am preparing well to play for Hearts of Oak and help the team win laurels as I seek to repay the trust the club has shown in me.

It’s not easy in this Covid-19 pandemic, but I am trying to manage the situation; I have been at home for a while and I can tell you it’s not easy to stay out of football,” the former Punjab striker told Hearts Media.

He added, “I can’t wait to come back to start the game, join my new teammates in playing matches, and helping the team win on the pitch for the fans to be happy.

“The Hearts of Oak family are very nice and wonderful people and, I want to return to Ghana as soon as possible to help the team and show off why they have signed me.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum