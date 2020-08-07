No Ashgold Player Has Coronavirus… Team Doctor

A line-up of Ashgold players

The medical doctor for Ashgold SC, Dr. George Chidi, has denied reports that four players in the team have tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports from the camp of the Miners indicate that they are making plans for the CAF Confederations Cup next season—and four players have tested for coronavirus.

But Dr. Chidi stated that the tests have not been done yet—and as such, the reports on players testing positive for the virus are untrue.

“That’s not true, because we have not started testing them of Covid-19, we are yet to start the COVID test, all things being equal on Saturday we should start,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“It’s no big deal anyone testing positive but we are yet to do the Covid-19 test, KCCR is ready to come to pick the samples but we are trying to put our logistics together. We need to put in place the protocols,” he added.

Ashgold were given the mandate to compete in the CAF interclub competition next season following the truncation of the 2019/20 season. FootballGhana.com