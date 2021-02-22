‘Hearts Will Bounce Back’

Richard Kingson

Former Black Stars and Black Pool goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, is optimistic Hearts of Oak will bounce back stronger despite strong winds against his new side.

He has as a result called on the club’s faithful to remain committed and resolute to the team.

Hearts have suffered shipwreck lately-losing its entire technical team in seven days, which culminated into their fans hitting the streets in protest of the happenings.

Widely referred to as Olele, the former Great Olympics goalkeeper, who replaces Ben Owu, in his Facebook message, urged the club’s followers to remain resolute.

He stated, “Phobians please don’t leave the players alone to fight this hard time the club is facing now, what I know is that the team will bounce back stronger and perform wonderfully well.”

Kingson was part of the team that masterminded the Ebusua Dwarfs conquest yesterday in Accra.