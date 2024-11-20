High School Awards Honours 22

Awardees in a group photograph at the event

The sixth edition of the annual High School Awards and Prom was held on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the Maple Leaf Hotel in Accra.

Organised by Hi Skul Trace TV, a subsidiary of Showbiz Africa Network, this year’s ceremony was on the theme “Recognising and Rewarding Excellence in High School Edutainment.”

With 22 categories, the night was filled with unforgettable moments as outstanding students took home deserving awards.

Among the shining stars of the evening, Lovelace from Adisadel College won the High School Content Creator of the Year, while Angela from Ola Girls dazzled as the Entertainment Personality.

Whitney from Krobo Girls Presbyterian took home the coveted Student Sports Personality award.

Rick Photography from Mawuli SHS won the Student Photographer of the Year, with Nadia from Krobo Girls’ Presby SHS capturing the Writer of the Year award.

Chelsea from Krobo Girls was honoured as High School Personality, while Diana Oye from OLA Girls strutted her way to victory as High School Model of the Year.

The night continued with Benjamin from St John’s Boys SHS being crowned MC/Presenter of the Year, and Terminator from ATTC winning the title of High School Male Dancer.

Also, Harry Blur from Accra Girls took home the Female Dancer of the Year award, and Manilla from Aggrey Memorial SHS was recognised as Artiste of the Year.

Emerging talents were celebrated too, with Kwamen Nabis from TEMASCO winning New Artiste of the Year, and Elizabeth from Preset Pacesetters SHS being named High School Student Leader.

Social media savvy Caroline from KETASCO took home the award for High School Social Media Influencer of the Year, while Shadow from Mawuli SHS was crowned High School Popular Student of the Year.

Gray from Aggrey Memorial Senior High School won Male Fashionable Student, and Billha from NIFA SHS captured the title of High School Female Fashionable Student of the Year.

Adelaide from Wesley Girls SHS was honoured as High School Entertainment Prefect of the Year, with Pamela from Ghana National College receiving the prestigious title of High School Entertainment Icon of the Year.

Stephen from Aggrey Memorial High School was celebrated as High School Prom King, while Ohemaa Afriyie Agyemang-Duah from Ghana National College stole hearts as High School Prom Queen.

Billha from NIFA SHS was named 1st runner-up for Prom Queen, with Salimatu from Preset Pacesetters SHS taking home 2nd runner-up honours.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke