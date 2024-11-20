Samira Promotes Local Literature

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to support young writers as part of efforts to promote Ghanaian literature, creativity and the art of storytelling, especially at foreign stages.

The Second Lady, who made the call during the launch of the Second Anthology of the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize dubbed “All Ghana is a Stage, We Move; Ghanaian Dream in Motion” on Monday in Accra, said promoting creativity will not only help amplify voices of Ghanaian writers but also help them to be celebrated while preserving the books for future generations.

She said the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize (SLBP), which started in 2020, is aimed at showcasing writers by publishing their final works, training and raising their interest and awareness within the writing space.

The Second Lady said the initiative since it started has shown the extraordinary potential of Ghanaian youth who would be able to make meaningful contributions to global literature.

She said the foundation has also undertaken training workshops for winners to hone their skills as well as mentorship sessions on writing to equip participants with skills in fiction, non-fiction, and poetry.

“You are the heart of this anthology and your work will resonate far beyond these pages. Therefore, as we launch this anthology, I encourage everyone here to champion the power of storytelling. Let us read these words, share their messages, and ensure that they inspire others to dream, to persevere, and importantly to create.

“We can make sure that Ghanaian literature not only thrives, but reaches new heights. Let me reiterate the fact that our stories matter. They are the vessels with which we preserve our culture, pass on our traditions, and share our unique identity with the world,” she added.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw, also commended the Second Lady for the initiative and investment in promoting Ghanaian authors whose books are difficult to find on book shelves across the country.

He said the works of the local authors could not only be found in the public libraries alone but are now available on digital platforms which could be downloaded at any time.

The SBLP is a biennial writing competition which was launched in 2020 by Samira Bawumia to support and encourage aspiring young Ghanaian writers, while contributing to the growing Ghanaian literary space.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah