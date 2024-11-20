MOGmusic Headlines Joy FM Prayer Summit

MOGmusic

The Joy FM Prayer Summit for Peace, which will feature celebrated gospel icons, will take place this Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Victory Bible Church International (Prophetic Sanctuary Kokomlemle) in Accra.

Celebrated gospel artistes such as MOGmusic, Celestine Donkor and a host of other performing acts will perform at the event which is expected to attract a number of personalities including ministers of God, among others.

Organised by Accra-based radio station, Joy FM, the event promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

MOGmusic, who is known for his inspirational and soul-lifting songs, will thrill patrons with some of his hit songs such as ‘Be Lifted’, ‘Wo Ye’, ‘Mala’, ‘Local Praise’, among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that Pastor Kojo Frimpong, Pastor Ato Acquah, Reverend Mike Nii Abossey, and other pastors from all the sixteen (16) regions of the country will lead this important service.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Pastor Ato Acquah said: “We are commanded to pray for the nation in which we are, and the scripture is very specific that we are to pray for the peace, reason is because it is in that peace that we will have our peace. There can’t be development in the midst of chaos or war. And so peace is very essential.”