History made: Bitcoin Approved as legal tender in El Salvador

June 9, 2021

Bitcoin has officially become a legal tender in El Salvador.

Legislators approved a
law classifying Bitcoin as legal tender.

The approval makes El Salvador the first nation to officially adopt a cryptocurrency.

A tweet from the Presidency in El Salvador sighted by DGN Online stated that bitcoin was officially adopted on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

According to the tweet, Congress passed the “Bitcoin Law” with 62 votes.”

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele also tweeted, describing the passing of the law as a moment of “History!”

By Melvin Tarlue

