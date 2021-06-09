History made: Bitcoin Approved as legal tender in El Salvador

Bitcoin has officially become a legal tender in El Salvador.

Legislators approved a

law classifying Bitcoin as legal tender.

The approval makes El Salvador the first nation to officially adopt a cryptocurrency.

A tweet from the Presidency in El Salvador sighted by DGN Online stated that bitcoin was officially adopted on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

According to the tweet, Congress passed the “Bitcoin Law” with 62 votes.”

Con 62 votos se aprueba la #LeyBitcoin, que convierte a nuestro país en el primero del mundo en tener al #Bitcoin como moneda de curso legal. pic.twitter.com/qvBdPBxWcK — Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) June 9, 2021

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele also tweeted, describing the passing of the law as a moment of “History!”

La #LeyBitcoin acaba de ser aprobada por mayoría calificada en la @AsambleaSV. ¡62 de 84 votos! ¡Historia! #BTC🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue