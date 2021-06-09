Trump Congratulates Nigeria For Banning Twitter

Ex-US President, Donald Trump, has congratulated the President Buhari-led APC Government of Nigeria for banning Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Mr Trump whose account was suspended by Twitter a few months ago, took to his official website to praise the Nigerian government.

According to him, Twitter should be banned in more countries as they oppose free and open speech on their platform.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard,” he said.

“In the meantime,” he indicated, “competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

By Melvin Tarlue